By Ojo Foluso

Today is the future of yesterday, and for a people that must escape being trapped in the past, redemption can only be accomplished in a future well planned and rightly defined.

We can see tomorrow on the horizon.

As young Nigerians, rather than wait and be caught unaware by tomorrow, we are standing up to shape and embrace our future

It is towards this realization that we formed Osinbajo Grassroots Organization, (OGO) a year ago.

We are a group of young Nigerians from across political, ethnic and religious divides. We are concerned about Nigeria and the future of the young people who are her citizens.

Last year we came out and told the world we shall on the eighth day of the eight-month of every year celebrate our role model, a man who has given us hope and who continues to inspire us and give us the confidence that a new nation will arise from Nigeria of today.

We are back this year bigger and bolder.

Our group is coming out early to saddle itself, as stakeholders in the Nigerian nation, with the task of identifying a leader with the requisite competence and needed vision alongside the skills to pilot the affairs of this great nation from May 29, 2023.

We are genuinely committed to stimulating a process to prevail on the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to accept to take over the mantle of leadership from 2023 as the next president of Nigeria.

As young Nigerians, we are determined not to stay on the sidelines while a minority chooses for us who to direct the affairs of our country. We shall no longer fold our arms and watch others determine our future.

Nigeria has a population of 200 million. Less than five percent of this is involved actively in politics. We are determined this time to lend our voice to the clamor that the best among us must govern us.

We could have tarried a little longer, but who waits to open his door to marauders before taking life-saving decisions?

The post-2023 Nigeria is the one desperately seeking peace, unity, equity and fairness. It is a Nigeria craving for accelerated economic growth in every corner and community across the nation.

Also, it is Nigeria begging for inclusiveness where the young and old can have another chance to fully own their nation and be proud of being Nigerians.

This is where Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo comes in.

For us at the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, (OGO), we have seen the man and have identified him with those essential qualities to guarantee the future our generation craves.

While not acting on his instruction, and August 8 not being his birth date our choice of this date is symbolic. He, as Vice President to President Mohammadu Buhari, is on the way to co-governing for eight years and building a solid foundation for the greatness of our country. We also envision another eight years for him and a partner who will build on this foundation. There is no gain without pain, and we think the man that took the pain can deliver the gains!

The time, certainly, has come to search beyond the boundaries of ethnic, religious or tribal barricades to elect a president for all Nigerians; a leader that will guarantee efficiency, capacity and patriotism –and that man is Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo.

This is why we are celebrating this man who is unanimously held up as a loyal vice president, compassionate pastor, legal icon; faithful husband and responsible dad.

Above all we have seen in him a fair, just and equitable leader. He is loved across the country. He is admired by Nigerians of different ethnic and religious backgrounds. He is humble and accessible.

We do not need to exaggerate what is open to all. There is no doubt what Osinbajo represents: he represents competence, eloquence and integrity. He is well educated, indefatigable, decisive, godly, urbane and he is a fine gentleman. Above all, he is detribalized. He is a leader who can articulate clear thoughts and judgment on matters of governance and national development.

Experience counts. Yemi Osinbajo, as a Law professor, former Lagos State Attorney General and serving vice president, will if elected President, guarantee strict adherence to the rule of law. He will best lead the nation on the path of justice, unity, cohesion and inclusiveness.

The Nigerian youth can once again rejoice in a man whose track record has shown his commitment to carve a future for them and build respect and dignity for Nigeria.

An Osinbajo presidency no doubt will be people-owned. This is why at the Osinbajo Grassroots Organization, we cannot allow this pearl to be trashed as some of our country’s best have in history. We must therefore not miss another opportunity at redeeming our nation by recruiting the right leadership at such a crucial time as this.

We now join our voice with countless others of his admirers around the world, in demanding that the task ahead demands the engagement of the best among us; of one who can take over the baton of leadership from a foundation of progress laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is time we prevail on Osinbajo to accept this as a call to God’s service, a call to serve humanity and a call to give back to the nation. We at Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation clamour loudly: Run, Osinbajo, run. The future beckons!

•Foluso is the National Convener of Osinbajo Grassroots Organization