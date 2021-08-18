.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Residents of Oshodi- Isolo constituency 1, in Lagos, have lauded the activities of the lawmaker representing their constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olusola Sokunle describing as a giant stride.

The residents who spoke with journalists during an inspection tour by the lawmaker and his team around the constituency on Tuesday described the lawmaker as an instrument sent by God to the people of the Oshodi-Isolo constituency.

According to them, “Sokunle facilitated the rehabilitation of some roads within Oshodi -Isolo, including Adeyemi Street, Ishola Daniel street, Adejumonbi street, Agoijaye, Old Ewu road Mafoluku, Ogunoloko street.

“Other roads are Baderin Street, Adesanya street, Oyegoke street, Raliat Memud street, St Paul street, Olusegun Avenue, among others”, they chorused.

Speaking with journalists, the Education Secretary of Oshodi- Isolo Local Government Education Authority, Barr. Olufemi Ogunwusi corroborated that before the intervention of the lawmaker, the roads were in their deplorable state causing havoc in the community.

“Before now, the roads were so terrible that commuters used to encounter traffic, so getting to school for children was a problem.

Another residents, Mrs Aduni Oladipupo of Ogunoloko street, also said, “We want to appreciate Olushola Sokunle for the rehabilitation of this road which has improved economic activities in this axis”, she said.

Also, the Head Teacher, Local Govt Pry Sch., Orile Oshodi Mr Olufemi Ajayi, also said that “Sokunle has been in this habit of bringing development to Oshodi right from his first term in office as the lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo, so we are not surprised when he facilitated the rehabilitation of these roads in Oshodi”, Mr Ajayi said.

“Apart from roads rehabilitation, the lawmaker has also sunk bore-hole in many streets in Oshodi to put a stop to the endless search for water among residents”, he said.

Some of the streets he has sunk bore-holes include; Ishola Daniel street, Igbehinadun street, Oseni Ewu, Fabukade street, Aremo Olatunbosun street.

Other streets that have enjoyed Sokunle ‘s water provision include Ogunkoya street at Arowojobe, Wabi Larinde around the Funiture area, and Afijalo Market in Oshodi.

He also provided toilet facilities to Ajumoni Central Mosque in Oshodi while paying the hospital bill for a little child named Miss Oluson Azeemat of number 33, Adesanya street mofuluku, who had bowleg deformity who had knees realignment.

In his reaction, the lawmaker, Sokunle said, “there are still more to come, I have dedicated myself to this, bringing development to Oshodi is my job.

“I may not have executive power or budgetary allocation for this as a lawmaker, but whichever way I can use my position to facilitate development to my people, I will do.

“This is my commitment to my people, I will continue to do it as long as I remain in office. What you have witnessed today is little compared to what I have done, come on Thursday during our stakeholders’ meeting and hear the testimonies of my people”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria