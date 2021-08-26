Ortom interview: Channels TV team meets with NBC in Abuja

Following an interview with Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom that attracted a query from the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, Channels TV team has gone to Abuja to meet with the broadcast regulatory body.

This came at the backdrop of rumours making the round that some Channels TV presenters were arrested by men of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Reacting, DSS’ spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, told Vanguard that no Channels TV presenter was arrested as reported by a section of the media.

He described the reports as false and that they should be disregarded.

Vanguard News Nigeria