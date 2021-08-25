.

… Anybody subscribing to it is a core enemy of Ndigbo

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



Ohaneze Youth Wing worldwide has stated that the activities of herders including open grazing were a source of the current security challenges ravaging the country.

According to the group, “migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked”.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, Engr Damian Okafor, National Youth Leader Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, who stated that Igbo Youths were standing by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021, added that “anybody that is subscribing for opening grazing in Igbo land is the core enemy of Igbo Land and shall be treated as such.”

He said: “It is no longer news that many of us are living in pretence over a serious national issue that has kept Nigeria in a state of emergency. Nobody is free in this country again. And any country that is at war with its citizens is on a highway to destruction.

“Open grazing is an old practice of roaming ruminant animals in open fields, plains and bushes in search of pasture or foliage. The system in the last few years has triggered conflicts between host communities and migrant herders, leading to several deaths in many states across the country.

“The Southern governors have postulated that the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are unable to lead their normal lives.

“They, therefore, resolved “that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot).”

“If Nigeria has adopted a Presidential system of government from America, why can’t it adopt Ranching from same America so as to enable us to live in peace? Do you know that Open Grazing is the source of insecurity that is ravaging the country as migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked? Do the Federal Government enjoy the massacre of her citizens after which, they will pay a tribute to the survivors? Do you know that open grazing has divided Nigeria more than the 1967 civil war?

“The Igbo Youths stands by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021, resolving to ban open grazing of cattle in their states. We don’t want to lose more innocent lives in Igbo Land. Enough of this carnage.

“Whoever (be it Senators, Rep Members, Assembly Speakers and others at large) that is subscribing for opening grazing in Igbo Land should know that our 17 southern governors are not stupid to have defended their people through that resolve. That person should know that he/she is the core enemy of Igbo Land and shall be treated as such.

“Also Igbo Youths condemns in its totality the invasion of Nigeria Defense Academy Afaka Kaduna where two Army Officers were shot dead and another abducted whose body was allegedly found.

“In view of the foregoing, Igbo Youths under the umbrella of Ohaneze Youth Wing world wide call on the Federal Government to commence an immediate investigation with a view to exposing the perpetrators and sponsors of this heinous crime against the Nigerian Army and be made to face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others criminal elements.

“It is worrisome that the unchecked roaming of bandits and armed herders precipitated by open grazing has challenged the security architecture of the country adversely; hence, the call for proper investigation into the recent attack on NDA.”

Vanguard News Nigeria