People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended the Federal Government for the construction of Warri-Itakpe rail. He, however appealed to the government to extend the rail line to Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, recently virtually inaugurated the 326 Km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail lines for commercial operation and directed the Ministry of Transportation to ensure that all the nation’s ports are linked to the rail line.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists recently after making a trip from Warri to Itakpe on his way to Abuja commended the Federal Government initiative of completing the rail project that which was started over thirty years ago.

He stated that the realisation of the railway and the completion of the Itakpe-Warri phase of the project by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will bring succour to low-income earners in the axis hence it will make transport of both humans and goods faster, secured and cheaper.

The PDP Chieftain pointed out that the rail line network which connects Delta, Edo to Kogi states, will make goods coming through Warri ports to be easily evacuated as federal government is highly committed to opening the businesses in the area and decongest the Lagos port which is becoming a source of worry to Nigerians. He stated that he was impressed by the train time table which took off from August 1st.

Onuesoke explained that the Warri-Itakpe rail will boost commercial activities thereby generating revenue for both the Federal and state governments and will equally galvanise commercial potential of the communities, young people, existing businesses and economic blueprints of various states it passes through.

He maintained that it was imperative for President Muhammdu Buhari to stand by his promise of extending the Warri-Itakpe rail to Abuja before the expiration of his tenure in 2023, stressing that if that is done it will achieve effective and efficient train services that will support the country’s trade and commerce.

Describing railway mode of transportation as a vital backbone to support industrialization and economic development of Nigeria, he stressed that “if the Warri-Itakpe rail is linked to Abuja, it would serve as a vital link of South-South geopolitical zones of the country to the Northern zones. It will link people across the cultural divides and expand the frontier of trade and commerce, which will lead to better standards of living for the citizens.”

