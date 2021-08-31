Pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has appealed to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to implement their 15 and 33 per cent pension increment and other benefits. The Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN), South-West Zone, made the appeal on Tuesday during a peaceful protest held in Ibadan. The CPUN President, Mr Joseph Idowu, while addressing newsmen said that PenCom has yet to implement the increment since 2007 and 2010 in spite of various promises. Idowu said that their counterparts, under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), had been enjoying the increment through the proactive stand of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). “The new consequential adjustment in pension due to the latest increase in workers’ salaries and wages are also being enjoyed by pensioners under DBS, neglecting the CPS pensioners. “No CPS pensioners has received any interest on their accrued benefits since 2007 till date. “We require your urgent attention to ensure that arrears on this are calculated and paid at the Federal Government official rate, as at the time of retirement,” Idowu said. The president said that his members were suffering as some of them collect as low as N3, 000 as their monthly pension which was not accepted. Idowu, also said that his members were not happy with the delay in the payment of their retirement benefits, which the commission now paid after one year of retirement, contrary to PRA Act 2004 (Amended). He said that Section 16 (5) of PRA Act 2004 says pensioners should be paid not more than three months after retirement. Idowu, however, commended the commission for prompt payment of their monthly pension, urging them to priotise welfare of pensioners under the CPS. Also, a member of the union, Mrs Clara Fumilayo, called on the Federal Government to assist the pensioners, Fumilayo said that their monthly pension could no more buy any tangible things based on the situation in the country. (NAN)

National Pension Commission, PenCom, has released list of eligible intending retirees for the online verification exercise, which commences September 1, 2021.

Recall that the commission had earlier announced its development of an online application which automates the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/ prospective retirees of Treasury-funded Federal Government MDAs.

While informing that the online Enrolment Application goes live from  September, 12021,  the commission,  said “the following groups of people are eligible for the Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise:  Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who retired between January and August 2021,  Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who are due to retire from September 2021 and  Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.”

According to PenCom, there are two enrolment options and they are:  “Self-Assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted. Retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 are required to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process. This is done by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator, PFA, for physical verification and enrolment. The step by step procedure for the Online Enrolment would be hosted on the PenCom website.

For PDO/PFA-Assisted, “Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the PDO of their respective MDAs or visit their PFA for assistance.”

 The commission added that “Verification and Enrolment by all concerned must be completed with their respective PFAs by 29th October 2021.”

