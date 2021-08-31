By Victor Ahiuma-Young

National Pension Commission, PenCom, has released list of eligible intending retirees for the online verification exercise, which commences September 1, 2021.

Recall that the commission had earlier announced its development of an online application which automates the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/ prospective retirees of Treasury-funded Federal Government MDAs.

While informing that the online Enrolment Application goes live from September, 12021, the commission, said “the following groups of people are eligible for the Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise: Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who retired between January and August 2021, Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who are due to retire from September 2021 and Employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.”

ALSO READ: Allocate more pension assets to infrastructure

According to PenCom, there are two enrolment options and they are: “Self-Assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted. Retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 are required to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process. This is done by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator, PFA, for physical verification and enrolment. The step by step procedure for the Online Enrolment would be hosted on the PenCom website.

For PDO/PFA-Assisted, “Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the PDO of their respective MDAs or visit their PFA for assistance.”

The commission added that “Verification and Enrolment by all concerned must be completed with their respective PFAs by 29th October 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria