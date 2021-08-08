.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Members of the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) loyal to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday, disclosed that the party is still mourning his death one year after.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, as part of activities marking one-year remembrance of the late politician, the State Chairman of PDP, Samson Bamgbose, paid glowing tributes to late Kashamu.

He described him as a philanthropist, grassroots mobiliser and lover of the masses.

Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate during the 2019 general elections, died on August 8, 2020, in Lagos, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

He was buried at his residence in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area on August 9.

Bamgbose said the PDP in the state and the late politician’s loyalists are poised to sustain his legacy.

He said, “Prince Buruji Kashamu did not die. If he had gone just like that, no one will be here today. The entire executive members are representing Buruji in Ogun State and we will never let him down.

“Buruji worked tirelessly before he let the guard down. By the special grace of God, his legacy will continue forever”, Bamgbose stated.

“The People’s Democratic Party Ogun State, South West, Nigeria and humanity miss you and will continue to miss you till the end of time because on a daily basis we see the footprints you left on the sand of time”.

“Unborn generations will come to read of your deed, your munificence, your political sagacity, your business astuteness, your many legal wars, your legal victories, your unmatched heart of giving and above all, your street wisdom that you often deployed to navigate your way through every dark alley”.

“You are simply an engima, difficult to explain and describe. In fact, it will not be too much to suggest that you become a course of study for the academia as you were one man who almost stood taller than the world given all the battles you won against even world superpower nations”.

“If it were possible to deify a human being and worship same for your milk of human kindness, your unusual heart of benevolence, your uncommon sense of charity and generosity, then undoubtedly, Distinguished Senator Buruji is deserving of such apotheosis”.

“Today, there is virtually no household that did not benefit from your assistance: financial, legal, employment opportunities, link, connection or simply change of status from nobody to somebody in society. You were one man who was available for the vast majority of the poor and the have-nots”.

“Your munificence knew no religion, colour, age, gender, or even political affiliation. You had friends and believers more among the talakawas than with or from the bourgeois or upper class or the elite. You touched lives in an extraordinary way”, Bamgbose said

When asked about the crisis rocking the party in the state, he admitted that the group had made peace with Ladi Adebutu’s faction in April this year, but quickly added that the group reneged on the peace agreement.

“You were a tactician, a master of the game and one who knew what he wanted and would climb the highest mountain or swim the widest waters or simply navigate the wildest jungle to get it. Your strategy should be studied by newcomers in the game of politics or rather a compendium is made of your political ideologies and thoughts for the good of society”.