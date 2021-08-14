By James Ogunnaike

One person was confirmed dead when a gas-laden truck lost control and fell on two vehicles at Orimerunmu area on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said, the accident occurred at 7:03am and it involved an unregistered Volvo truck loaded with gas, a Toyota Corolla with registration number EQ 165 LSR, and Toyota Sienna marked FKJ 341 GC.

He noted that the gas-laden truck lost control and fell on both the Sienna and Corolla car.

He added that eight people were involved in the accident which comprised three men, three women and two minors, saying that one person died in the accident.

He stated that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Famobis hospital in Lotto.

“According to an eyewitness account, the gas-laden truck lost control due to speeding, and the tanker fell on both the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Corolla vehicles, all of which were outbound Lagos.

“The Toyota Corolla car consists of the father, mother and two minors (their children) while the Toyota Sienna consists of a male (the driver) and 2 females who escaped unhurt.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the gas-laden truck ran away,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the TRACE Corps commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He urged tanker drivers to maintain their vehicles properly and adequately and as well control their speed in case of the risk and danger associated with same.

