By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

One person was confirmed dead on Thursday, while 17 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus at Kila on the Abeokuta -Ibadan highway.

The spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi , confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to the Akinbiyi, the accident occurred around 3:53pm.

He noted that the accident which involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KRD 356 XJ was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control.

Akinbiyi explained that 18 passengers (10 females, 8 males) were involved in the accident which claimed the life of the driver of the vehicle while 17 others were injured.

“According to eyewitness account, the bus was coming from Ibadan inbound Abeokuta, when it suddenly lost control due to over speeding, hit culvert and tumbled with the driver loosing his life immediately and other passengers sustaining injuries.

“The accidented vehicle has been taken to Odeda Police Station,” he said.

He stated that the deceased had been taken away by his family members while the injured were rescued to Peace Hospital, Omi Adio, Oyo State by Police, Safer Highway.

Akinbiyi commiserated with family of the deceased, urging drivers to avoid excessive speeding.

