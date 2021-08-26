By Dayo Johnson Akure

Over 1106 cases of tuberculosis have been detected within the last six months in Ondo state.

The Coordinator of the National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme, Dr Oluwafemi Aina said that the cases were recorded between January and June 2021 across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Aina said that as the country is battling with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the fight against tuberculosis is ongoing and the agency has been embarking on series of campaign across the country

The Coordinator pointed out that the cases were reported on quarterly basis, explaining that from January to March , 635 cases were recorded while from April to June, a total of 471 cases were recorded.

Aina said that ” Form the report from from our national headquarters, a total of 635 cases of tuberculosis was detected and notified in Ondo State in the 18 local government in quarter two of 2021, that is April — June 2021.

” So far , from January to June 2021, we have 1106 cases of tuberculosis have been detected, notified and placed on treatment across the 18 local government areas of the state.”

Aima said that “in spite of the attention on the pandemic, the agency has not stopped its sensitisation, especially at the grassroots level in a bid to eradicate the disease in the state. Attention on Covid-19 is expected, it is what is currently happening that everybody focuses on but notwithstanding we have been intensifying our sensitisation as much as possible.

” We have been going on using radio and television stations and also with the support of the print media and individuals.

Aina added that “we have tuberculosis and leprosy supervisors in the 18 local governments who continue doing their community sensitisation by going for outreach”

Vanguard News Nigeria