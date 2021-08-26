



The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday appealed to the doctors on strike to please toe the line of peace and return to work in the interest of the people.

The lawmakers while deliberating on the development on Thursday at plenary, expressed deep concern about the effects of the strike on the people.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, noted that the industrial dispute had lasted for so long and there was need to put an end to it.

He called for a tripartite meeting which would involve medical personnel, the executive and the legislative arms with a view to fashion out an amicable solution to the lingering crisis.

Oleyelogun said that the strike had triggered mortality among patients who patronised quack doctors because they lacked the wherewithal to attend standard hospitals in view of the high charges.

The speaker appealed to relevant authorities to find an amicable solution to the industrial crisis which had triggered brain drain amongst medical personnel in the state.