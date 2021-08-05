Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the Ondo state Ward congress committee of the All Progressive Congress, Isiaka Gboyega has said that the party in the state is well and alive.

Addressing newsmen after the last Saturday ward congress in 203 wards across the state, Gboyega said that the party remained a party to beat.

Gboyega noted that the leadership of the party performed well by carrying all party members across the state along on the consensus arrangement adopted during the congress.

He described the exercise as peaceful but with few skirmishes that have been resolved by his committee.

The chairman said the skirmishes recorded during the ward congress across the 18 council areas in the state were less than five percent.

Speaking on the crisis in lfedore council area where members and leaders of the party alleged manipulation of their agreed list of wards Executives, Gboyega said the matter had been resolved.

“From the totality of what we saw, which is a good representation of what happened in other places that we could not reach, we were convinced that indeed APC is well and alive in Ondo State.

” Members were quiet enthusiastic, we saw the number of people that came out, the congress went as being mentioned, names have been agreed, and what happened in those places were affirmations of some of the names that have been previously agreed by the members”.

“On the day of the congress, we issued a statement in which I believe it was well captured by the media, where we told all members that they should come out enmass and the congress was held at the points where ward congress or ward meetings are being held”.

“We divided ourselves up into three, some people went to the South, representing the three senatorial district, the Secretary went to the North and I stayed in the Central, some members went to the South and through this, we were able to cover as many of the wards as possibly within the time frame.

He further stated that at the end of the day, reports and results has been coming in all have been compiled, the exercise was peaceful, the turnout was impressive, the enthusiasm had been good.

“Although there were few blemishes in some areas which has been resolved in the last 24 to 48 hours.

He commended the leadership of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the state party chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, .

According to him ” With the kind of corporation that we got among the members and everyone, APC remains a party to beat”