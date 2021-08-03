Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Delta-born athlete, Ese Brume, for winning the Bronze medal in the long jump at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Brume, a Commonwealth and three-time African champion in long jump, leapt 6.97 metres with her very first jump to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the United States and gold medalist, Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

In a message of felicitation by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended Brume for giving hope to Nigerians when it mattered most.

Okowa recalled that he called Ese before her event on Monday and urged her to bring home Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo games, saying “and she did’’.

He said Deltans and Nigerians were proud of her achievement.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious daughter, Ese Brume, for making us proud yet again when she won Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“As a state, we are particularly proud of your great accomplishment and it is our prayer that you will continue to work harder to win more laurels for Nigeria in the near future,” Okowa said.

The governor also congratulated Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborududu, for winning a Silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Ese Brume is among seven athletes adopted by Governor Okowa in the adopt-an-athlete campaign by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, ahead of the games.