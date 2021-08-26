Mahin IIaje visit to Olu of Warri

By Victor Igbiaye

The displays of glamour and show of love by the Itsekiri nation and other ethnic nations documented by historians as relatives of the Itsekiri nation during the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III can not be forgotten in a hurry in a tech-savvy world.

The emergency of Ogiame Atuwatse III the Olu of Warri has unified two Umale descendants of Itsekiri and Mahin IIaje after about 500 years of separation due to war that broke out over who will control the coastline from the bank of River Niger down to the Badagry axis of today with the Republic of Benin.

This historic unification was dear to my heart and God Almighty made it possible during the period Omoba was at Idaniken we and the delegates from Mahin IIaje led by high chief Eko Isinmidun Okolo to visit the Olu of Warri.

The reunion was also educative with comments from Chief Mene Brown and others.

prince William Owolemi Ayeren and comrade David Mene must also be commended for facilitating the historical reunion from both Mahin IIaje and Itsekiri sides.

Victor Egwauliyemi Igbiaye, CEO Iwere Harmony wine writes from Germany