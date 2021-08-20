Olu Coronation: Warri agog, wears new look

Omoba Tsola Emiko

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Ahead of the Coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on Saturday some parts of the oil-rich city of Warri-South Local Government Area, are already wearing a new look with banners, billboards and decorations on the streets celebrating the coming event.

A septuagenarian, Pa Churchill Oki, said he witnessed the coronation of the father of the Olu Designate, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse II, in 1987 as the 19th Olu of Warri, said he was elated with ongoing preparations for the coronation of the son as the 21st Olu of Warri.

” I saw the colourful boat Regatta in 1987 at the Warri River. It is a beautiful sight to behold then. I am sure this one will be more captivating “, he said.

Continuing, he said youths in the Ugbuwangwe community, Warri South Local Government Area, were busy decorating the streets ahead of the Saturday event.

Billboards and banners have adorned several major spots around the Palace of the Olu of Warri on Ajamimogha road. Warri south local government area.

At the Palace, canopies that will be mounted there were being offloaded from vehicles at the time of this report.

ALSO READ: Arsenal complete Martin Odegaard signing from Real Madrid

President, Itsekiri Public Affairs Committee, IPAC, Mr Oritsegbubemi Adrian Edema said an arrangement had been made to have a Viewing Centre in the United States of America.

Vanguard gathered that some youths had also planned for street parties in Ubeji at the end of the coronation ceremony.

Meantime, the Dadan family of the Obitugbo community, Warri North Local Government Area has hailed the Omoba ahead of the coronation. Secretary of the family, Mr Francis Eruwa, in a statement to the Vanguard, wished the monarch a successful reign as the 21st Olu of Warri.

According to a programme of event released by the Central Working Committee for the Coronation and signed by the Chairman, Chief Kofi Kartey and the Chairman, Media and Publicity of the committee, Prince Yemi Emiko, a Praise /prayer session will hold at the Olu Palace in Warri, on Friday by 1 pm.

Coronation Day

On Saturday which is the Coronation day, by 9 am there will be a Boat Regatta on the Warri River and by 11 am the Coronation ceremony will hold at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri nation.

A Palace banquet will hold at the Palace in Warri by 7 pm on the same Saturday.

On Sunday, a Thanksgiving service will hold at the Palace in Warri.

Vanguard News Nigeria