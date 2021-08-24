Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocks 65 years.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended the Sultan for promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity and religious harmony in the country.

He said that Nigerians remained grateful to Sultan Abubakar for his astute contributions to peace-building, co-existence and religious tolerance among Nigerians.

The governor noted that the Sultan’s wise counseling on national issues had continued to help in keeping leaders and followers on track and stimulating genuine interest of the people in nation-building.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 65th birth anniversary.

“We celebrate your outstanding and exemplary role as head of Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI), President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We also appreciate your contributions to ending insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes in parts of the country and for the promotion and protection of human life and dignity of man.

“As you continue to use your exalted throne to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across our nation, be assured of the support, partnership and co-operation of the government and people of Delta.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God grants you many more years of good health to continue your patriotic services to the nation,” he said.