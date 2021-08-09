Ogun State chapter of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has concluded plans to stage her Annual General Meeting, AGM, schedule for August 8 to 13 at NMA House, Lukosi, Abeokuta.

The AGM, which will bring together all medical personnel from across the state, will be held on the theme: “Preparedness of 21st Century Doctors in the Management of Pandemics in Nigeria with focus on Ogun State”.

The Vice-Chairman, NMA, Ogun chapter, Dr Osisanwo Deborah, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

She said it is a tradition in NMA for AGMs to be held across the country by various state branches of the association immediately after the national Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting.

She noted that the theme of the AGM was carefully chosen to x-ray the readiness of health workers in the state in the management of ravaging pandemics.

“The sub-themes were also carefully chosen to reflect on security challenges, health and life insurance as it affects medical doctors in Ogun State,” Dr. Osisanwo added.

She highlighted activities marking this year’s AGM which include Jumat prayers to hold at the Central Mosque on Friday, August 13, at FMC Abeokuta.

Thanksgiving service was Sunday, August 8, at St Paul’s Cathedral Church (Church Gogoro), Oke-Ijagba, Along Makun Road, Sagamu.

Deborah, who is the Local Organising Committee chairman, added that the association will also be having medical outreaches in the two different locations in Sagamu.

