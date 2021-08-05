By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian actress, Oghenekaro Itene is spreading her tentacles in the God’s own country as she delves into charity with the setup of The Agnes Fikieme Foundation, a non-profit organization with the sole aim of engaging in life-changing events and immeasurable community services.

The mission of the foundation according to the actress, is to enhance the standard of living in the community and increase its efficiency through advocacy, mentoring and creating access to basic necessities.

According to Oghenekaro Itene, the drive to create The Agnes Fikieme Foundation came during the time when Covid-19 was raging hard in the country. Of course, it was a tough period for everyone but was tougher for the homeless that had no homes when everyone was ordered to stay safe in their homes.

Out of her genuine care and love for those in this disadvantaged position, The Agnes Fikieme Foundation was birthed to reduce homelessness and hopelessness in the community.

Also, her late mother whom she named the foundation after was a very charitable person and one who was always concerned about the livelihood of everyone around her and in her community , hence, the need to keep her legacy on.

‘’ When the lock down started, the first people I thought of was the homeless folks. In my heart I had wondered how they will survive cos this is a time we all needed to stay home, stay safe.

The homeless has no home. I wept for them and prayed for direction and discernment.

And I got an answer, “The Agnes Fikieme Foundation”.

‘’I named the foundation after my Mother because when she was alive all she did was help strangers, the homeless community and building businesses for many women and men, awarding scholarships to those that wanted to be educated but had no means to fulfill that dream. I want to continue the work she did while she was here. ‘’