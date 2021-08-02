A Social Commentator and Vociferous Development Advocate, Prince David Odeli, says people of Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities, under Dibi Field Operation of Chevron Nigeria Limited in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have exhausted their patience with the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration of the State, as a result of perceived negligence in terms of infrastructural development.

In a statement issued Monday the Warri North Community leader, declared: “We have exhausted our patience, we can no longer live in an environment, where the bulk of our resources is being taken to develop other parts of the State and we will remain silent. We are going to draw the attention of the International Community if this very ugly development continues in Delta State. For God’s sake, we are human beings and should be treated as such, we are not animals.

“The Electrification projects for the neighboring communities, have not been considered, despite several budgets from the Delta State Government. No portable water in all of these communities as we speak. The huge oil and gas exploration activities is sinking and washing away Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities. We are highly disappointed with the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for not considering the welfare of our people and the environmental degradation of our communities, despite our huge economic contribution to State”.

He emphasized that since 2015, when Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa assumed duty as Delta State Governor: “No single development project has been constructed in Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Ureju, Saghara and Usor Communities”, adding: “The recent infrastructural projects constructed by Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC in Warri North Local Government Area, were situated in communities where those appointed, see their community as their primary concern, not by the derivation principles”.

“The 5.4km Tisun-Kolokolo Road and electrification project, have been calling for attention for decades, the jetty in Eghoro has been abandoned, the canalization of Tisun/Kolokolo and Pilling, have remained unattended to. We are highly disappointed by the level of neglect and deprivation of our communities”, Odeli, who spoke in anger, declared.

Recall that Prince Odeli, had in a press statement released Tuesday, June 22, 2021, expressed anger over the perceived neglect of the afore-said communities, all in Ward 4, Warri North Local Government Area, calling on the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led Delta State Government, to immediately address, “the injustice and zero government presence in the Oil and Gas producing communities”.

Vanguard News Nigeria