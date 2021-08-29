Currently, I do not think that there is any politically conscious youth, committed to the Peace, unity and development of Nigeria that’s has toured the country on such purpose more than Obidike Chukwuebuka, Member of the APC National Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General Conference of APC Support Groups who hails from Nnewi in Anambra state . If any, I stand to be corrected.

Void of ethno-religious barriers, fear of insecurity or whatever real or imagined impediments that could for so many reasons discourage the country-wide expedition Mr Obidike has embarked on, the Nnewi Born Youth Leader, advocate of peace and national unity, armed with his convictions of an achievable National Unity, peace and development, had over the past months set sail across the Niger, in a diplomatic expedition for Peace and National Unity up North and across the country, and have ever since then not looked back.

An unshakable member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and a die-hard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Obidike in his Voyages across the country has continued to reach out to the youth constituency in every nook & Cranny of the country, preaching and uniting them under the banner of peace, an indivisible Nigeria and support for President Buhari to succeed.

One may wonder, what could have driven him on such National expedition, but then it’s obvious that is none other than Love for his countrymen and Patrotism to his country.

Obidike is a religiously and ethnically unbiased Igbo man whom have at personal cost, risk and with neither funding nor support from any Political Godfather or group, taken it upon himself as a patriotic duty to his country to drive the perspective of unity amongst Nigerians Youths.

He is a Youth who believes that if youths are to become the Leaders of tomorrow, then they must peacefully co-exist today and work-out the sort of Country they would want for themselves to lead when that tomorrow comes.

It’s unlikely that giving the fast eroding ties of national unity that binds us South to North, an Igbo man like him could take it upon himself to initiate this diplomatic gesture across the country. By so doing, He has shown that this generation of Nigerian youths loves themselves more than is being made to believe, and that what unites us is far greater than what seeks to divide us.

As a young Igbo diplomat and Ambassador of Peace, he has also proven that contrary to what is been traded by merchants of ethnic bigotry, an average Igbo youth does not in anyway hate his follow youth up north or hold any sort of ethnic bias against anyone. The youths of this country are dragging neither political office nor economic resources with each other, they are simply young people that have with their God given ingenuity and Human Resources, continued to make their country proud within and outside Nigeria, in the area of academics, technology, entertainment, sports and various other ways. So where does the hate and division come from? In whose interest is it to sabotage the peace and unity enjoyed by Nigerian youths?

The diplomatic expeditions of Obidike has further exposed these lies, and proven that a Southerner is much welcomed in the North just as a Northerner is much welcomed in the south. Obidike has continued to move around the northern Socio-political circles, gaining immense love and affection from his follow country men. He has demonstrated the much needed resilience to strengthen the fabrics of national peace and unity, and it has become obvious that a United and peaceful Nigeria is possible if the youths are given the opportunity to decide for themselves and make it happen without the mix of any ethno-religious coloration in our socio-political circles from the enemies of peace and National Unity.

Given his diplomatic expedition across the country in the interest of peace and unity, I have no doubt that his recent declaration to via for the Post of the National Youth Leader of the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will afford him the much needed political platform to consolidate on the foundations of a peaceful and United Nigerian Youths which he has started.

Written by Chris Eruba