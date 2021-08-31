



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina State says everyone including the camp officials must undergo a COVID-19 test before they are allowed into the camp for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream ll orientation exercise.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NYSC spokesperson in the state in Katsina, Mr Alex Obemeata.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, gave the directive while meeting with the heads of all collaborating agencies for the exercise.

Yahaya emphasised on the need to secure all corps members’ lives and properties during the three weeks orientation exercise, which begins on Wednesday.

”Adherence to COVID-19 non pharmaceutical protocols is sacrosanct. Everybody must observe the safety measures, including the camp officials”, he said.

The coordinator enjoined the officers to accept the camping environment and make do with the available.