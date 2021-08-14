By Luminous Jannamike

The Noble International University, USA has honoured a Nigerian academician and professor emeritus of computer science, Sir. Bashiru Aremu, by awarding him its world acclaimed certificate of recognition and achievement.

According to a statement, during a brief award ceremony recently, the Chancellor, Professor Biswajit Ganguly, in his keynote address, said the award was presented to Prof. Aremu due to his numerous and exceptionally valuable contributions to society over the years.

The university, in an award certificate to the UNESCO Laureate, which was co-signed by Professors Biswajit Ganguly (Chancellor) and Roger Hansell (President), acknowledged Aremu’s continuous efforts for the advancement of education globally.

Commenting on the award of recognition and achievement presented to him, Prof. Aremu, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Crown University International Chartered Inc, expressed his gratitude to Noble University for finding him worthy of the honour.

“I feel highly honoured to be decorated with such an award of that magnitude by an institution of learning in the mode of Noble International University,” he stated.