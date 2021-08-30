The United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Nigeria Dr Fahad Obaid AI Taffaq, says there is no official communication placed on issuance of work permit for Nigerians living and working in the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador AI Taffaq stated this when he received Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) at the Embassy in Abuja.

He said just like others, he read about the ban in the social media ,stressing that the

UAE has no restrictions against any nationality , He said there are possibly isolated cases of individuals whose work visas were not renewed for one reason or the other He added that only last week UAE issued over 50 visas to Nigerians.and stressed that there are thousands of Nigerians working and living legally in the UAE

The UAE Envoy said they were optimistic that Emirates Airlines would soon resume flights into Nigeria.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM said the clarification is really reassuring given a barrage of calls and inquiries by Nigerians within and outside the UAE on official stoppage of issuance of work permit to Nigerians.in the UAE

NiDCOM Boss urged Nigerians in the UAE to always obey the laws of their host country, be good Ambassadors and excel in whatever they do. She further adds that any Nigerian with consular issues should approach the Nigerian Mission in UAE for advise and clarifications., as each case would be treated on its own merit