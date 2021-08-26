No Channels TV journalist was arrested, says DSS

Chamberlain Usoh

*…as NBC querries Channels TV

The Department of State Services, DSS, has debunked reports that it arrested Channels TV journalists over an interview the station granted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

According to reports (not by Vanguard) DSS arrested Chamberlain Uso and his colleagues following their programme that featured Governor Ortom.

There were also reports that that the Presidency had ordered National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to go after Channels TV licence over the same interview.

Reacting, DSS’ spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, told Vanguard that no Channels TV presenter was arrested as reported by a section of the media.

He described the reports as false and that they should be disregarded.

However, Vanguard saw a letter from NBC, dated August 24 and addressed to the Managing Director of Channels TV, titled “Notice of Infraction”.

The letter made reference to the said Ortom interview of same date and asked the TV channel to explain why it should not be punished for some infractions.

The letter gave the TV station 24 hours to respond. It is reproduced below:

