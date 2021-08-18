By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has tasked the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, on constant Health Safety and Environment, HSE, practice in its activities.

Speaking at the 2021 NLNG Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Day yesterday, The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said HSE was a critical determinant of business performance success across the oil and gas industry.

Kyari who was represented by the Group General Manager, LNG Investment Management Services (LIMS), Nike Kolawole, further stated that, as a principal shareholder in the company, NNPC would continue to ensure that NLNG placed more emphasis on HSE.

He stated: “No matter the figures, indices or values recorded in production, sales, profit or revenue, a dismal HSE performance would lead to obliteration of long built achievement.

“The rapid growth of NLNG from the base project (Trains 1 and 2) to six trains was unprecedented, we commends NLNG for their ability to adapt and effectively manage changes within the period.

“Central to the world-class excellent record is the company’s unprecedented HSE culture, placing priority on safety performance ahead of other performance indices. Your consistent emphasis on human performance principles through Goal Zero deserves applauds,” he said.

In his remarks, the outgoing Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, said the focus of this year’s HSE Day was on identifying the weak and dark corners for continuous improvement on the organization’s HSE policy.