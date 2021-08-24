NIGERIAN National Legacy Awards (NNLA) have unveiled 10 recipients for excellence awards in its Special 2021 Oil and Gas Special edition.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NNLA Amb Ovie Odubu released list of recipients Tuesday in Abuja at the concluding meeting of the Awards Jury Committee.

The awardees include Prof Olaadele Osibanjo, Executive Chairman of Jawura Environmental Services Limited, Mr Tayo Adeyemi, CEO, Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Mr Kayode Thomas, Founder, Substrata Oil and Gas Limited, Chris Baywood, President of Baywood Continental Limited and Banhill Group Chairman, Mr Bawo Ogbetuo.

Also listed are Mr Okunola Odusote, Managing Director, Popham Walter Odusote Limited, Mr Alexus Akwukwaegbu, President, Oceanquest Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Mr Agha Abani, Founder, Harrybeat International Services Limited, Mr Thomas Masodje, CEO Jevant Spenser International Limited and Dr Wami Kinikanwo Wami , Founder, Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre.

Odubu said, “The 10 winners emerged from 50 public nominations profiled on a merit based evaluation on contribution to the oil and gas industry along the criteria of operational excellence , efforts in minimizing environmental hazards, innovative approach to challenges, HSE Implimentation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“While we congratulate this year’s winners, as always, we admonish them not to relent in their respective proven excellence to grow the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry as the nation looks up to them as the true ambassadors for nation building.”