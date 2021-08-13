THE Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has closed nominations by members of the public to pick deserving winners for its Oil and Gas Special Edition of the prestigious excellence awards.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, NNLA, Amb Ovie Odubu, said in Abuja that the nomination portal was shut after receipt of numerous nominations into various categories of the award in the past weeks.

Odubu said, “NNLA provides the nation’s oil and gas industry the chance to celebrate advancements made in key areas of environmental stewardship, efficiency, innovation, production, corporate social responsibility and health and safety throughout the nation.

“Like all our awards, this special edition is propelled by merit. Our research team carried out in-depth probe into every single company nomination, to identify those who deserve recognition for outstanding commitment to their work over the past year.

“Wide range nominations were recieved from, companies, whether involved in the upstream, midstream or downstream, from exploration to supply.

“Nominations for an NNLA through unbiased selection of deserving nominees has become a vehicle for gaining valued publicity and credit for the good work nominees do for the common good.

“This award also provide nominees and winners’ businesses with a whole new pool of potential clients for increased patronage in response to a nominee or winners’ heightened profile during.

Amb Odubu further thanked everyone who participated in the nomination process and promised a thorough and merit driven selection of the eventual winners.