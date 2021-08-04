…as NSE honours Asuquo with ‘Best Paper Presenter’ of 2021

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS technology continues to evolve, the Director General, National Metallurgical Development Centre, NMDC, Jos, Prof Linus Asuquo, yesterday, called on engineers to embrace artificial intelligence technology to fast-track development in various sectors of the economy.

Asuquo made the call in a statement signed by Head of Press and Public Relations, NMDC, Jos, Sunny Eweama, while making a paper presentation titled, ‘The Akwa Ibom Engineer and The Fourth (4th) Industrial Revolution’ at the 2021 Engineering Week/Conference organised by Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Akwa Ibom State chapter, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the statement, the DG/CE in his submission equivocal stated that there are interdependence between Engineering Innovation and Research and Development. According to him symbiotic relationship in materials production and engineering innovation will usher in boundless development.

The statement reads in part, “Engineers especially those working in Research and Development agencies should drop antiquated method of engineering and accept novel technologies like Artificial Intelligence in the profession that are capable of repositioning the profession as one that is indispensable in every aspect of man’s life.

“Since change is the only constant phenomenon, man has no option than to contend with it especially in the sphere of technology, which from 1750s, man’s moral, cultural and social life has been affected as a result involving power- driven machines that took over the work hundreds of people aught to have done by hand.

“The effect of different stages of industrial revolution include: 1st Industrial Revolution which used water and Steam Power to mechanize Production; 2nd used Electric Power to create Mass Production, the 3rd used Electronics and Information Technology to automate Production while the 4th, Artificial Intelligence is building on the third. It is characterized by the fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical digital and biological sphere.

“The emergence of Artificial Intelligence and its advantages to the engineering profession cannot be over emphasized because in recent time AI/Robotics has been the bane of breakthroughs recorded in the field of 3-D painting, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Material Science, Energy Storage, quantum Computing, Manufacturing of Flying Cars, Security Gadgets an so on.

“Members of the engineering profession are to key into this global trend and harness its potential especially due to its level of speed, scale and unprecedented complexity in discharging assignments.”

However, the NMDC boss appreciated the Federation Government over slight increase in budgetary allocation to R& D from 0.1 per cent to 0.5 per cent, but appealed for increased funding for engineering and R&D for the country experience rapid industrialization.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, in his response, applauded Prof Asuquo for his scholarly paper presentation, but decried the insufficient funding to Research and Development which according to him is the pillar for any meaningful development.

The NDDC boss also challenged the NSE to abide by its professional ethics in order to be the first among equals while promised that NDDC will extend its tentacle to R&D.

In his appreciation and presentation of award to Prof Asuquo as the best Paper presenter of the year, the Chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Akwa Ibom State Branch, described Prof Linus Asuquo as a quintessential engineer and Professor who has distinguished himself in the engineering profession.

According to him, NSE Akwa Ibom Chapter chose him as the ‘Paper Presenter 2021 was in consideration of his immeasurable mentorship and contributions to the growth of NSE in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

Also NSE Akwa Ibom chapter Inducted seven engineers as Corporate Members to NSE with other 12 engineers as Graduate Members to NSE.