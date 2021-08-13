…Says it is safe, effective against COVID-19 virus

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

Following fears expressed in some quarters about the effectiveness of Mordena COVID-19 vaccine, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has said that Nigerians have no reason to be alarmed over the vaccine, declaring that it is safe and effective against the COVID-19 virus.

In an interview, the NMA Lagos Chairman on COVID-19, Dr Japhet Olugbogi said there is no cause for alarm. He remarked that Moderna vaccine is actually more than effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Olugboji said: “It (Moderna) has up to 94 percent ability to prevent people from coming down with symptoms of COVID-19 and also 90 percent ability of preventing people from coming down with severe form of the disease.

“The Moderna vaccine is actually very good so people can go ahead and ensure they take their jabs whenever the vaccination starts. We are hoping to start next Monday (August 16). I encourage Nigerians to go get their jabs.”

What every Nigerian should know about Moderna vaccine

Nigeria recently took delivery of about four million doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is one of the vaccines approved for use in Nigeria by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC. It has previously been granted emergency use authorisation by the World Health Organisation.

How it works

Unlike many other types of vaccines that trigger an immune response by injecting a weakened or inactivated germ into the body, the Moderna vaccine is made using a new technology, called messenger RNA (mRNA).

It teaches human cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response without using the live virus that causes COVID-19.

Once triggered, your body then makes antibodies. These antibodies help fight the infection if the real virus does enter your body in the future.

How effective is it

Moderna vaccine is rated at 94 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 beginning two weeks after the second dose.

It is for people age 18 and older. It requires two injections given 28 days apart. The second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first dose, if needed.

When you are given this vaccine, your cells will read the genetic instructions like a recipe and produce the spike protein. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.

The cell then displays the protein piece on its surface. Your immune system recognises that the protein doesn’t belong there and begins building an immune response and making antibodies.

How it is given

The Moderna vaccine is given by an injection (0.5 mL) into the muscle of the arm. For the vaccine to work best, you need to get two2 doses – the first dose and then a second dose one month apart.

Immunity develops over time, actually, it takes about two weeks to develop significant protection against COVID-19. Note that for the greatest protection, you will need the second dose.

Possible side effects

In general, the side effects observed during the clinical trials for Moderna are similar to what happens with other Covid-19 vaccines.

These side effects that followed vaccine administration in clinical trials were mild or moderate.

They include pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired and feeling feverish.

These are common side effects of vaccines and do not pose a risk to health.

As with all vaccines, there’s a chance that there will be a serious side effect, but these are rare. A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction.

You should speak with your health professional about any serious allergies or other health conditions you may have before you receive the Moderna vaccine. It does not contain eggs, preservatives, latex, metals, gelatin or preservatives.

