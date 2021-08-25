By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34 states of the federation in the next three days.

The moderate to heavy rainfall which could lead to flash floods are expected to commence from Tuesday, 24 through to Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 of August, 2021.

The Agency disclosed some States that could be affected to include; Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River States.

A statement by NiMet’s spokesperson Muntari Ibrahim, said that the slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result there are increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

NiMet however, cautioned Nigerians to take heed and avoid damages from rain related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

The Agency also advised Nigerians not to treat this current update with kid gloves as the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of last month was 100 percent accurate with disheartening tales of lives and property affected significantly.