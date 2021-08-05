Nigerians react as Puma terminates $2.7m sponsorship deal with AFN

In reaction to reports of German sportswear giant Puma terminating its sponsorship and licensing deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Nigerians have taken to social media to express shock and disappointment on the news.

Puma cited recent developments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as one of the reasons for terminating the contract.

Puma had signed a four-year deal worth $2.7m with the Ibrahim Gusau-led AFN in 2019, to kit and sponsor Nigerian athletes, but were left stunned when the Ministry of Sports opted to sign a deal with Nigerian-owned Alfa Sports to kit the Nigerian contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With incoming reports stating Puma is set for a legal battle with the AFN over breach of contract.

Here are some reactions:

@reliablerely: Athletes dey Tokyo dey do wash and wear with one Jersey to compete for Nigeria but Nigeria Sports Ministry blocked Puma from sending kits to the athletes’ cos of who go be AFN president. Now Puma don terminate contract with AFN! How una dey run sport for this country. I no Sabi

@Chidiezeani: I have questions, how was it that the minister of Sports created a caretaker committee for federations ahead of the Olympics but the AFN elections just had to hold before the games? How is it that the AFN have signed a deal with PUMA and said kits have not been used

@abbide: AFN secured a deal with Puma. Factions broke out in AFN. The minister of sport stopped Nigerian athletes from wearing Puma kits because the AFN chairman that secured the deal wasn’t the one he supported. Nothing shocks me about Nigeria again.

@Hameed_Zamanii: This is what you have when mediocrity is giving a precedence over excellence in leadership.

@aremulateef1: Looks like there is more to the Puma – AFN deal than we know right now.

@oluwaflojo: So battle of egos led to all of this mess???? Is there anybody that still has an iota of shame?

@nicholasibekwe: You can be sure they are dragging the AFN to court. Another igbese waiting to be paid. Because some people see public service as a means of inordinately becoming wealthy.

@ose_anenih: Lol AFN don throw @SundayDareSD under the bus

@oyelekeoyetunji: IF @[email protected]@[email protected] fail to review and sack people who disgrace and embarrassed these country both officials of @NigeriaFMYS and @NigeriaOlympic committee crappy behaviour and joke is on us all.

@Sir_Jabulani: Shambles because of personalities and egos clashing.

