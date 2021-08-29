AHEAD of 2023 Niger State governorship, strong indications have emerged that  rotational zoning system may have hinted the Rock as the executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is said  not be  subscribing to  zoning the number one  political position of the state.

According to the Governor, he would prefer a better candidate that  will continue from the good work he is doing presently in 2023, not zoning.

A source  hinted that all efforts at  ensuring that  the APC zoned  the next governorship to Niger South Zone B may have  failed as the governor is  said to prefer credible and better candidate searching from all the three Senatorial districts, though, this is not the time for  Niger North, but Niger East and Niger South should come up with good candidates.

Also, the political analysts analyzed that even if they go with zoning,  Niger East which had since started  the issue of zoning and  has gone round,  should stand a bigger chance and opportunity to produce the next governor.

It was gathered  that many people are out,  eyeing  the seat and among those as gathered are Engineer Abubakar Garba Ibrahim Dodo, in the Niger east zone B; the present Deputy Governor,  Alhaji Ahmed Ketso from Niger South zone A , Honourable Abubakar Lado SULEJA from zone B  and Alhaji Ndanusa from zone A.

According to a source,  Engineer Dodo from the zone had done it well in  the area of youths development in the state before now and  Engineer Ndanusa who was the former sports minister is reported  to have been looking for the post, but according to sources,  Engineer Dodo’s  aspiration is seriously giving  other aspirants sleepless nights due to his popularity, experience and acceptability.

