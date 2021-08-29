AHEAD of 2023 Niger State governorship, strong indications have emerged that rotational zoning system may have hinted the Rock as the executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is said not be subscribing to zoning the number one political position of the state.

According to the Governor, he would prefer a better candidate that will continue from the good work he is doing presently in 2023, not zoning.

A source hinted that all efforts at ensuring that the APC zoned the next governorship to Niger South Zone B may have failed as the governor is said to prefer credible and better candidate searching from all the three Senatorial districts, though, this is not the time for Niger North, but Niger East and Niger South should come up with good candidates.

Also, the political analysts analyzed that even if they go with zoning, Niger East which had since started the issue of zoning and has gone round, should stand a bigger chance and opportunity to produce the next governor.

It was gathered that many people are out, eyeing the seat and among those as gathered are Engineer Abubakar Garba Ibrahim Dodo, in the Niger east zone B; the present Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso from Niger South zone A , Honourable Abubakar Lado SULEJA from zone B and Alhaji Ndanusa from zone A.

According to a source, Engineer Dodo from the zone had done it well in the area of youths development in the state before now and Engineer Ndanusa who was the former sports minister is reported to have been looking for the post, but according to sources, Engineer Dodo’s aspiration is seriously giving other aspirants sleepless nights due to his popularity, experience and acceptability.