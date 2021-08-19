From left: Femi Odere, SSA (Diaspora Affairs) to Ekiti state Governor; Dr. Sule Bassi, NiDCOM Executive Secretary, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Lamido Yuguda, DG SEC, Dayo Obisan, SEC Executive Commissioner (Operations); and Reginald Karawusa, SEC Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement).

The participation of Nigerians in the Diaspora in the economic activities of their homeland was taken to another critical notch as the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa met with the Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Alhaji Lamido Yuguda in Abuja on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

At this strategic meeting, a committee comprising of members of staff of the two commissions was set up to work out favorable modalities by which Nigerians in the Diaspora can actively and effectively engage in the nation’s capital market.