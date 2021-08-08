By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command said on Sunday that the new Commissioner of Police appointed by the Inspector General of Police, CP Babaji Sunday has assumed office as the 28th Commissioner of Police in Command.

He took over from the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG. Bala Ciroma who was deployed to Zone 7, Headquarters after his promotion.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command said, CP Babaji Sunday was born on 12th April, 1963 in Bambam-Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State. He obtained a Primary School Certificate, General Certificate of Education and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March, 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in different capacities which includes:

Detective, Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, Sectional Head at EFCC, Area Commander Kaduna Metropolis, Kaduna State Command, Area Commander Dala, Kano State Command.

He Also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police – Inspectorate DTD, FHQ, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Welfare DFA, FHQ, Deputy Commissioner of Police -SCID Kaduna Command, Director Operations, Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations FCT Command.

CP Babaji Sunday has attended several professional courses home and abroad including the International Post Blast Investigation, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Glynco-Georgia, USA and GEN-SAD Members State Police Officers Course, At Community of Sahel-Sahara State GEN-SAD Tripoli, Libya amongst others.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday pledges to consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor by strengthening the existing collaboration between the Command and key stakeholders.

“He assures the residents of the FCT of his unwavering commitment to provision of adequate security of lives and properties within the FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria