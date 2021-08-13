By Moses Nosike

The Sustainability training organized by Nestlé Nigeria in collaboration with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI) for schools under the Nestlé for Healthier Kids program in Ogun State has been concluded. The maiden edition of the training reached more than 150 children in primary 5 classes at St Paul’s Anglican School, Obafemi Owode and Salvation Army Primary School 1, Agbara, both in Ogun State.

For six weeks, the children were trained on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste, in a bid to instill responsible behaviors and enable them to become better stewards of our planet.

Commenting on the training, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said, “I am excited at the interest and passion of the children throughout the training. Learning about simple measures for preserving the integrity of the environment like waste sorting and conversion of waste to useful products are valuable lessons for children enabling them inculcate the right habits at an early age’.

“As a company, we are committed to protecting the environment for future generations. Equipping children with the right information to develop healthy lifestyles is a key part of achieving this commitment. We hope to extend the reach and scale of the training in the near future”.

Speaking at the closing event, Olumide Idowu, founder of the International Climate Change Development Initiative said, “Young people are like seeds. When watered and well-nourished, they blossom and become radiant. Through the training, the children are better informed on their responsibilities in caring for the environment.

The practical sessions were particularly instructive with the children learning on creation of useful items like side tables “Ottoman” out of waste pet bottles. Actions such as these, do not only help to address the challenge of indiscriminate litter of the environment, but also assist with the reduction in the use of wood from trees by 70%, ultimately protecting our environment”.

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Social Mobilization Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr. Olusegun Alade said, “The Board appreciates the consistent support of Nestlé Nigeria for the training and development of Ogun State Children. It is heart-warming to see children create functional items out of waste materials. I strongly encourage the children to utilize the knowledge acquired in the last six weeks not only in school but also at home particularly during the forthcoming holidays”.

The exceptional students in both schools took home prizes, expressing their joy at participating in the training and being recognized for their efforts and performance.

Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) is the company’s flagship initiative which aims to help 50 million children globally lead healthier lives by 2030. In Nigeria, N4HK incorporates a school-based nutrition education program, which helps children imbibe healthy habits including good nutrition, active lifestyles through adequate physical activity, good hygiene practices and healthy hydration