*Says lawmaker’s achievements legendary

A group, the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, ONU a.k.a Ndokwa Unite has congratulated the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 58th birthday anniversary describing the lawmaker’s achievements at the red Chambers as legendary in the annals of representation in the Niger Delta region.

The group in an August 2, 2021, dated statement signed by the trio of the Convener, Chairman and its Secretary; Onotu Henry Okechukwu, Steve Uwe and Dr Bonnyface Opia respectively and issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital noted that Senator Omo-Agege has lived up to the expectations of the good people of Delta State particularly his Delta Central Senatorial District and for that God is happy with him a reason the group maintained that he will live a long and prosperous life with a superlative health condition.

Born on August 3, 1963, the Urhobo-born legislator clocks 58 years on August 3, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire people of Ndokwa nation, we wish our amiable Senator Omo-Agege a long and prosperous life in the land of the living and in superlative health condition.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God and that is why we have chosen his birthday at 58, to join the entire world to celebrate this great man whom God has blessed with a weird sense of purposeful and visionary leadership. What else do we ask from God for a man who in one of his giant strides is working assiduously to bring a Federal UNIVERSITY of Agriculture and Technology to Ndokwa land, other than ask God to protect and give him a glorious long life?

“What do we ask from God for a man who has taken it upon himself to work round the clock to lit up the entire Ndokwa land and environs from the Okpai gas plant in his bid to end age-long darkness in our land other than ask God to guide, guard and lead him into success while uplifting him to a greater height in life? These we asked for because he earned the prayers of the masses of Ndokwa people and the entire citizens of Nigeria.” The group stated noting that, the ‘Obarisi’ of Urhobo-land is a God sent to uplift life and integrate the Ndokwa nation with the Nigerian State.

Ndokwa Unite is a pan Ndokwa Socio-political pressure group to whom the Ndokwa national interest is number one before any other.

According to Chief Uwe, the group stands in-between the government and the people of Ndokwa land and Ndokwa he noted, can never be compromised under any guise maintaining that whoever stands in for the interest of “our Nation anywhere in the world is automatically a member of the organisation, therefore, on this premise, DSP Omo-Agege is a bonafide member of our group because he had shown enough proof that he loves Ndokwa nation.”

“Words are not enough for us to take advantage of the 57th birthday anniversary of the Deputy Senate President to tell the telling world how he has done to uplift humanity. We celebrate him today and ask God to enlarge his coast for his best is yet to come.

At 57, our Omo-Agege is just starting gathering laurels of excellence and this says the alchemy that makes heroes of mortal men should uplift him above his contemporaries,” the chairman stated.

