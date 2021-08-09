NDDC forensic auditors to submit final report today

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Baring last-minute alteration in the arrangement, the forensic audit firms, which carried out physical verification of projects execution and other activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will submit the final audit report today.

Vanguard learned that the report would be submitted to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on behalf of the Federal Government at the ministry’s conference room in Abuja.

It was gathered that heads of the forensic audit firms had met with Akpabio last Friday in Abuja, where they briefed him on the successful conclusion of the exercise.

This is coming few days after the expiration of the July ending dateline earlier announced by the minister that the final report of the forensic audit would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation.

The development will pave the way for forwarding the names of nominees for the reconstitution of the NDDC board, which had generated a lot of controversy to the National Assembly soonest.

This will also fast-track the process of constituting the board and most importantly the development of Niger Delta as well as repositioning NDDC to ensure optimal performance as against the practice in the past.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council had in February 2020 approved the appointment of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the NDDC.

President Buhari, who was not impressed by the performance of the commission despite the huge resources accrued to it had during a meeting with the nine governors of the states that make up the region, ordered comprehensive forensic auditing of activities of the commission from inception to 2019.

