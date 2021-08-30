The Delta Force Movement, a political pressure group based in Warri, Delta State, has reiterated its earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Chief David Lyon for appointment as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Addressing newsmen in Warri on Sunday, Chairman of Delta Force Movement, Prince John Ekwofia, said Lyon’s followers who were disappointed with the turn of events after their principal won the 2019 Bayelsa guber polls, deserve compensation for future engagements.

He stressed that only a political appointment such as the Managing Director of NDDC, would keep his teeming supporters in check and sustain their continued support for the party.

He noted that the mood of his supporters across the Niger Delta, particularly Bayelsa State, was that of joy when information came that David Lyon had been penciled down for the NDDC top job.

Prince Ekwofia added that lots of APC members in Bayelsa State are currently under immense pressure and that without anything to hold on to, many may buckle under pressure and jump ship.

According to him, “The All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State is facing perilous times. No politician in Bayelsa state commands the kind of support and followership that Chief David Lyon has.”

