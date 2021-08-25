Following Tuesday’s attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the National Forum of Patriots (NFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and relieve National Security Adviser (NSA), Babangana Monguno, of his duties.

The NFP made this known in a press statement today co-signed by Dr. Rotimi Adelabu and Alhaji Ibrahim Bala, its convener and co-convener respectively.

The statement noted that the gains made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria are directly undermined by the lack of will from Monguno’s office which was embroiled in a multi-million dollar arms procurement scandal.

The NFP said that if something urgent is not done, the progress made by the former service chiefs as Mr. President’s legacies will be eroded by the NSA’s negligence.

To avert further collapse, the forum, therefore, urged President Buhari to dismiss Monguno and appoint someone with the needed capacity, competence and courage to put the nation’s security architecture on the right path.

It reminded President Buhari that his pledge to insecurity was part of the reasons Nigerians voted for him and it is a travesty that a mere appointee of his has made make him look this bad before the nation.

The statement partly reads, “We found it most unfortunate that the gains being made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria are being directly undermined by the lack of will emanating from the Office of the National Security Adviser. It is the NSA’s responsibility to cobble together all security and law enforcement efforts in a manner that accord cover to Nigerians.

The successes achieved by the past service chiefs as Mr. President’s legacies are being eroded at the same time new security threats are rising across the country. We tragically see new areas falling under the bloody grip of bandits and other criminal elements.

At a time when the country most needed competence, Monguno has proven to be lacking understanding of the current issues facing the country and his inability to galvanize and coordinate strategy actions that will see to the end of the banditry is one that should now be a source of worry for Nigerians.

It is on the strength of the foregoing that the National Forum of Patriots (NFP) hereby demands that something must give way and that is that President Muhammadu Buhari immediately sacks Babagana Monguno as the National Security Adviser (NSA) to enable those with the needed capacity, competence and courage occupy the position to, without any further delay, put the nation’s security architecture on the right path.”