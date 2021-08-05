NBM inaugurates Mathematics competition for secondary schools

Pupils, other participants and some of the exco members of the NBM of Africa Worldwide, South-South Region, during the maiden South-South Regional Mathematics Quiz Competition in Port Harcourt Rivers State, last Saturday.

The South-South Regional chapter of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, NBM, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, launched the maiden South-South Regional Mathematics Quiz Competition.

During the kickoff of the first round of the quiz competition at the Aladumo International Schools, Government Reservation Area, GRA, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, both government and private schools were well represented.

The NBM of Africa Worldwide in a release issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon, copies of which were made available to journalists, explained that the idea is to organise the competitions across Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

It said three winners to represent each state will contest to emerge regional winners, adding that the overall aim was to remove the phobia pupils have for mathematics, which he described as a fundamental in our daily lives.

According to him: “It was decided, in conjunction with the South-South Regional President, Engr. Emuobor Oyibo, and sponsorship from Burnsville Integrated Services, we will start with the schools in Rivers State.

“Invitations were given to a great number of senior secondary schools, both government-owned and private schools.

“The quiz competition finally took place on Saturday at Aladumo International Schools, GRA, Port Harcourt.

“It is part of our contributions to reward excellent students and schools, in order to refocus them to education and literacy.

“The objective of this competition is to remove phobia and inculcate the love for mathematics.

“Also, it is geared towards inspiring our SSS students to be more confident in themselves mathematically, and enhance their individual performances in both internal and external examinations during their academic pursuits.”

He added that certificates of award were given to all the pupils that participated.

“At the end of the first round, we had to carry out elimination process by which few qualified students who passed were selected into the second round, which will take place Saturday, October 16,” he added.

At the state level, along with their certificates and trophies, the first, second and third positions will get cash reward of N100,000, N70,000 and N50,000, respectively.

