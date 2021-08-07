…passes vote of confidence

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE National Association of University Students, NAUS, yesterday, hailed management of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, over good corporate governance.

The commendation was made by Senate leadership of NAUS while on an unscheduled visit to the University.

The delegation was led by the Senate President, NAUS, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, engaged with management of the university including Students’ Union Government, SUG, and with other critical stakeholders in the university.

Meanwhile, the Lawal-led delegation also toured some projects and facilities put in place since the assumption of office by Prof Abayomi Fashina as substantive Vice Chancellor of the university, which it described what they saw as impressive.

“NAUS is greatly impressed by the excellent corporate governance practices the university operates since the assumption of office of Professor Abayomi Fashina which has earned the trust and commendation of staff and students.”

Meanwhile, NAUS passed vote of confidence on the management of the university, “Let it be noted that all the staff unions in the university also pass a vote of confidence on the Vice-Chancellor and most importantly the Students Union Government gave an excellent testimonial of the performance of the Vice-Chancellor in the area of infrastructural development and prioritizing of student’s welfare.

“It is therefore expedient to commend the management of the university under the able leadership of Prof Abayomi Fashina for turning the university around within a very short period and operating a very transparent leadership, involving staff unions and students unions in the critical decision-making process of the university.

“Federal University Oye Ekiti is arguably one of the fastest-growing public universities in Nigeria today given the consistency of leadership and the vision of the current management team of the university.

The association also pledged support and cooperation with the University management for greater impact in the academic performance of the students and staff.

“NAUS will continue to cooperate with the university and its leadership to achieve its corporate and academic objectives. We have witnessed unprecedented revolution in the management of the university.

“All the stakeholders in the university feel involved and carried along and the students which are the most critical stakeholder in the university gave unanimous approval of the great work the Vice Chancellor is doing in the university.

“It is therefore imperative to call on all other Vice Chancellor of Federal Universities in Nigeria to adopt the management model of Prof Abayomi Sunday Fashina in repositioning their universities and improving the welfare of students as we believe this will directly impact scholarship and research.

“The effort of the Vice-Chancellor to also digitize the university and simply the process of teaching and learning is highly commendable, if there is anything the Covid19 global pandemic has thought us, it is to begin to build alternative processes that will reduce physical contact while still maintaining quality of pedagogy, NAUS will continue to support FUOYE in their technological drive and vision to lead the pace among public institutions in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders in the university to continue to support the management of the university towards its plan to reposition the university in academics, infrastructures, and research”, the statement added.

However, NAUS appealed to management to fast-track completion of the SUG’s secretariat, “We also plead with the management to expedite the work on the site so that our students in the university can be proud of their secretariat.

“Prof Sunday Abayomi Fashina has demonstrated rare leadership in University administration and consensus-building among stakeholders, we, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on his leadership and encourage him to continue to do more for the development of the university.”