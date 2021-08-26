By Chinedu Adonu

National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, has urged federal and state government to intensify fight against banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria mostly along the Benin-Auchi expressway.

The National Vice President (Special Duties) of the union, Comr, Odiahi Thomas Ikhine who made this call in Edo State during the state convention and Inauguration of NANS executives, regretted that Benin-Auchi Expressway has become a death trap.

While inaugurating the appointed executives, Comr, Ikhine charged them to discharge their duties in accordance with the directives of the union, stressing that students welfare should become their priority.

According to him, “The national association of Nigeria Students, NANS, Edo State under the leadership of the National Vice President, (Special Duties) Comr. Odiahi Thomas Ikhine had its State Convention from the 22nd to 24th of August 2021 at the famous Federal Polytechnic Auchi.

“The event which Produced 9 Excos that will serve at the State level had in attendance the Zonal Treasurer Comr. Pius Effiam, students union Presidents and other student leaders. Among those appointed to serve are Comr. Moses Emmanuel as Chairman and Comr. Alari- Enoma Edosa Public relations Officer.

“NANS through the Vice President Comr Odiahi Thomas Ikhine called on the federal and state government and by extension all security agencies to please intensify their efforts in the fight against banditry and kidnapping mostly along the Benin-Auchi Expressway that has become a death trap”, He said.

On the current state of the various campuses within Edo axis, Comr, Ikhine who lauded some School management, called on all School Administrators to prioritize the welfare and mental well being of Nigerian Students in all her various campuses, assuring them of full cooperation in the above regard as the apex students body in Nigeria.

“We call on the management of Edo State Polytechnic USEN – NANS to consider the mental health and ability of her students when drawing up their academic calendar and avoid rush that negates the NBTE Basic minimum requirement for a semester so as not to defeat the primary essence of education which is to learn effectively without undue and avoidable mental stress.

“We appreciate the management of University of Benin on its visible efforts towards making UNIBEN one of the foremost citadel of learning in the country and equally called on them to ensure that the forth coming Student union election is conducted in a free and fair manner without any form of interference.

We commend the Acting Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alliyu University, Prof Benson Osadolor for proven within his little time in office that he is a man that believes in equity and due process and for that NANS is optimistic that he will extend his due process mantra to the students rhyme by ensuring that at all level, leadership is not imposed on the students but rather students will from the halls of residences, departments, up to SUG level will be given the democratic privilege to decide who represents them without any form of deprivation or imposition as well as assured him of the continuous cooperation of NANS while looking forward to a date for the re-conduct of the cancelled union election for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“We also commend the Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Engr. Mustapha Zubair for demonstrating in the highest capacity, his ability to lead and manage both capital and Human Resources considering the huge changes that has visibly taken place within the polytechnic and it’s host community ever since his appointment and the students community will in no distant time engage the Hon. Minister of Education and the presidency in the interest of Nigeria students and fair treatment to a deserving fellow”, the statement reads.