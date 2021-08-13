NANS passes vote of confidence on Makinde

*Commends him on World Bank-funded flood project

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West Zone, has commended the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The commendation, according to the students’ body, is justified by the various beneficial programmes, initiatives, interventions and policies that have been conceived and implemented for the betterment of the entire Oyo State and the educational sector particularly.

While speaking with journalists, Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D, said the state government under the leadership of Governor Makinde has consolidated on the gigantic academic strides that southwestern Nigeria is known for and has also set even higher pedestal in the grand scheme of things.

He said: “Since the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, there has been students-oriented interventions like sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), reduction in fees and charges for students in all Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions, scholarship on admission to 165 students, 25% reduction in school fees for all students of LAUTECH and distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to 1,000 students across all tertiary institutions.

“In addition, the government also embarked on distribution of Ramadan packages to Muslim students in tertiary institutions in Oyo State through the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, recognition of all student bodies in Oyo State and sustaining the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Matters among others.

“The upgrade of colleges of education to University and payment of Bursaries must be mentioned.”

In the same vein, Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on Students’ Matters, Victor Olojede, has been commended for astute and productive representation.

“His efforts towards the emancipation, welfare and wellbeing of the Nigerian students under his care are duly recognised, acknowledged and appreciated.

“On this note, the leadership of NANS in the entire South Western Nigeria hereby unabashedly pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of Oyo State.

“By this, we charge the Governor to do even more and as long as the longings and yearnings of the Nigerian students are being treated with importance, we shall remain solidly behind the working Governor of Oyo State.

“We equally appreciate the governor for the manner in which he has been handling the infrastructure development in the state most especially the World Bank funded flood project which he has pledged support to ensure its full implementation for the betterment of the people of the state while calling on him to do more in terms of commitment in education, health, infrastructure amongst others.

“We hereby call on the World Bank not to withdraw her support for the people and government of Oyo State in tackling flood.

“On another note, the leadership of the association commends the Federal Government in the fight against insurgency in the Northern part of the country and also call for full support to be given to the military in the fight against insurgency.

“Also, we call on President Buhari to constitute an economic team which will help drive the economy forward in fighting recession.

“The Federal Government must also pledge full commitment to the educational sector by meeting the demands of ASUP, ASUU and all workers unions on our campuses.

“Meanwhile, we frown at the harassment of students by officers of the Nigerian Police Force and other paramilitary agencies most especially the EFCC on our campuses.

“It is in the same vein that we condemn the proscription of students unions on our campuses and call on the management of UNILAG to facilitate the lift of ban on Union activities as a matter of urgency.

“On a final note, we commend the Oyo State governor for giving the students community a working, reliable and friendly SA Students, Victor Olojede,” he noted.

