Sir John Udeagbala National President NACCIMA

The Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has sought the collaborations of the business and diplomatic communities in Nigeria in order to increase foreign direct investments.

At a business meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, the National President, Sir Ide John Udeagbala urged them to look beyond the country’s challenges and focus on its strength by making representations on their behalf to the private sector of their various countries.

Udeagbala added that his administration would deepen and expand its collaboration with the private sector of their countries through available platforms and expressed readiness to facilitate opportunities for companies seeking partnerships.

Chairman of the occasion, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo urged the diplomatic community to maintain confidence in both cross-border and wider international trade and investment platforms which are critical to economic recovery amidst the pandemic.

He commended the Association for playing pivotal roles in expanding the frontiers of business in the country and urged them to continue attracting more investments.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, who was also recognised for his agency’s collaboration with NACCIMA called for a renewed focus on Non-oil exports as a critical way of diversifying the national economy in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the rebuilding of NACCIMA is urgent and compelling at this critical time when the real sector of the economy is begging for a lifeline.

On his part, the first National Deputy President, Otunba Dele Oye, in his welcome address underscored the importance and benefits of doing business with NACCIMA. His words” ‘if you are not doing business with NACCIMA, you are not doing business with Nigeria. We are all prisoners of hope and despite the challenges, there are opportunities. Naccima gives you a one-stop-shop to reach all local councils, states, and FCT in Nigeria. Engage Naccima because the impact is big.”

The highlight of the event was the decorations of members of the diplomatic communities and other stakeholders including Segun Awolowo, Otunba Adebayo, and other notable stakeholders.

The event climaxed with an appreciation speech by the 2nd National Deputy President, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, who thanked all the attendees for their time and expressed optimism that the relationship between the Association and the diplomatic community would get better.

NACCIMA is the umbrella body of the city,state, regional and bilateral Chambers of commerce in Nigeria.