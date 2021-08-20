Nigerian Afro vibes/Afro melodic trap music singer, Kenneth Oyase Itsuokor, professionally known as Ojujucalaba has unraveled the mystery behind his art during a recent chat.

He made the revelation while announcing his soon to be released first body of work, a 5-track EP titled ‘In The Evening’, dropping on September 17, 2021.

He said, “Ojujucalaba is not just a singer but a brand and one day I would tell the world why I choose that name, an African/ Nigerian representation of a Ghost, a deity, a masquerade.”

“Oftentimes, when I tell people my name is Ojujucalaba, it makes them ask so many questions. As an artist, I wanted a niche for myself and so my sound evolved and I developed a better way to translate the mystery of life, money, women and the psychology behind so many things.”

“My name is Ojujucalaba and the evening is my favorite time of the day, which is why my first body of work, my debut EP titled ‘In The Evening’ would be Released and Would in many ways Introduce my sound & Personality to the world I hope you’ll love me.

He added, ‘In The Evening’ EP would scale through emotions, narrating love, upbeat Amapiano, sad Sarcasm, and a happy chilled energy. In this body of work we would experience a Melodic Sensation of my personality, I’m sure you would love and appreciate the art behind.”