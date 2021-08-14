My versatility will add value to my craft, Oluthewave says

Oluthewave

The entertainment industry keeps expanding and welcoming talented and creative individuals, who are ready to show the world that they are not pushovers when it comes to creating contents that could stand the test of time.

One of such names flying high on the entertainment scene is Oyefeso Oluwamayowa Olumide popularly known as Oluthewave as he continues to bring his best into any job committed in his care.

For the fast-rising music-video director and cinematographer, the journey to becoming one of the most respected cinematographer started some years back as he now nears the moment that would more attention to his craft.

Speaking about his plans to use his talent and deep seated knowledge about filmmaking to change the narrative that nothing good can come out of Nigeria when it comes to movie-making, Oluthewave who is the founder of A Strange Picture said creativity will continue to rule the world.

“I have heard people say that we can’t do what others do outside of the country, but I am stepping into the game to change that wrong impression and I can tell you that with some of the works we have done and put out there, people are beginning to see that we are ready for the real game.”

He believes that creativity is an expression and extension of experience and imagination, adding that his versatility is adding value to his business.

“I am champion in the making and I don’t have to rush the process. I want to concentrate on my job and keep delivering jaw-dropping effects that would rival whatever they do in any part of the world. I want people to know that when it comes to a sick and wavy video, I am their plug”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria