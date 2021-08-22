.

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has hit back at critics over comments on a viral picture where he and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, were seen embracing and exchanging pleasantries.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets had declared that his religion taught him to shake hands when it extended to him in friendship.

He wondered why his critics could go-ahead to make unfavourable comments for merely taking photographs with a fellow Nigerian in Isa Pantami, saying they, (his critics) don’t know what he knows or sees what he sees.

He wrote, “Are you still foaming at the mouth because I shook hands with Isa Pantami? Keep foaming and let your blood pressure go higher.

“If you like drop dead. I offer no apology or explanation and I need no validation from you. You either trust my judgement or you do not and either way, I do not care.”

According to Fani-Kayode, his faith has taught him to be at peace with as many people as possible, especially those who have expressed regrets over their past misdeeds.

“You see my faith teaches me to forgive those that express regrets about their past actions and utterances and to be at peace with as many people as possible.

“It also teaches me to shake a hand when it is extended to me in friendship.

“The bottom line is as follows: you can do and say your worse. You can vent until you wee in your pants. You can wail until you defecate in your trousers. You can scream and shout from morning till night,” He said.

Fani-Kayode compared his critics to a weather-beaten and rain-soaked chicken said he is not bothered about their rants over taking a picture with Pantami. He declared Pantami as a friend and noting that they may not agree on everything.

“You can run up and down like a weather-beaten and rain-soaked chicken whose head has been cut off until you collapse.

“You can do all these things simply because I took a picture with a fellow Nigerian and called him my friend and brother.

“It does not move me and it changes nothing: though we may not agree on everything, Isa and I are now friends and we will remain friends. Live with it or die with it.

“If most of you had 10% of my courage and foresight Nigeria would be a far better place. History will vindicate me and posterity will judge us all.

“You do not know what I know and you do not see what I see. You assume the worse because you are the worse.” He wrote.

Fani-Kayode noted that he will never be driven by hate or prostitute his principles neither will he be ever deaf or blind to the good sense of reasoning on fundamental issues.

“Whatever you choose to say or do I don’t care. All I know is that I will never prostitute my principles or compromise my stance on fundamental issues and I will disagree with those that I choose to disagree with but I will never be driven by hate or be deaf, dumb and blind to reason.

“And unlike most of you, I can never be a coward. I have the courage to be civil and to be civilised to those that offer me respect and friendship even if we do not agree on all things. The question is, do you?” He asked.

pointing at other leaders who were present, Fani-Kayode wondered why his critics said nothing about Atiku exchanging pleasantries with President Buhari. or A fierce critic of Buhari’s administration, Alhaji Buba Galadima exchanging a handshake with Ahmad Lawal, the Senate President.

“You didn’t see Buba Galadima hugging Ahmad Lawal. You did not see GEJ shaking hands with PMB. You did not see Atiku shaking hands with PMB.

“You did not see GEJ shaking hands with Osinbajo. The only thing you saw was FFK shaking hands with Isa Pantami!

“Who do you like this?

Vanguard News Nigeria