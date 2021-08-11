By Juliet Umeh

As a way of commemorating its twentieth anniversary, and express appreciation to its teeming subscribers, MTN Nigeria has announced that 20 customers will be given brand new Honda HRVs. This is also in addition to free airtime and data to all customers.

The telco will also allow its customers to make first call of the day, for up to five minutes for free Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said MTN’s 20 year journey has been with the loyal Nigerian subscribers and therefore no gift was too much to reward such loyalty. He said: “Ours has been a classic case of together in progress, and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.

“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.

“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey – MTN Nigeria’s Board of Directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to.”