The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation has said the electoral impasse in the botched election of the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa, MOCWA, recently, is an indication that the body has no substantive Secretary-General for now.

In a statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian delegation to the election dismissed speculations that the country quit the body because it lost the plum office of Secretary-General.

“It has come to our notice that a section of the media are reporting that Nigeria backed out of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, MOWCA, after losing election into the office of Secretary-General of the organization.

“For purpose of clarity, we wish to inform the public that the election did not hold after Nigeria excused herself from the 15th General Assembly of the body in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo where attempts were being made to accept candidates who did not meet the eligibility requirements.

“There is no substantive Secretary-General of the organization presently because of this impasse.

“Nigeria left the discussions preceding elections because as a country we will not be a party to circumvention of laid down rules and extant procedures governing the 46-year-old body,” the statement read.

