By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development distributes cassava planting materials to over 300 farmers in Edo and Katsina States that mature early, are resistant to pests and diseases, and are high yielding.

This was made known by the Director of Federal Department of Agriculture, FMARD, Hajia Karima Babaginda, explained that the essence of distributing the cassava planting materials and capacity building of the farmers is to strengthen their technical capacity in the production and processing of cassava.

While, acknowledging effort of the Buhari-led administration in boosting cassava production, processing and marketing along the value chain, Babangida said all is geared sustaining Nigeria’s leadership as the largest cassava producer in the world.

She also said that, “Cassava farmers should make good use of the cassava stems distributed to them by planting according to the new technologies disseminated and also are expected to share the planting materials and technologies to fellow cassava farmers at the end of season.”

Also speaking was the Programme Manager, Katsina Agricultural Development Programme, ADP, represented by Kabir Dabo, appreciated the efforts of federal government in promoting cassava production in Katsina State and called for more support.

Dabo also urged farmers to plant cassava cuttings distributed to them on their farms according to the recommended cassava production agronomic practices and also extend the knowledge gained to other cassava farmers across the State.

According to the Programme Manager Root and Tuber Expansion Programme, FMARD, the supply and distribution is been backed up by capacity building of the farmers to expose them to latest technologies in the cassava value chain and enjoined to embrace these technologies to maximize returns from their investments.

The State Chairman, Nigerian Cassava Growers Association, NCGA, Katsina State Chapter, Hassan Yunusa, commended effort of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“This is the first time in the history of inputs distribution been supported by technology transfer in Katsina State”, Yunusa stated.

The Commissioner for Agriculture of Edo State represented by the Director of Extension, Edo State ADP, Princewill Igbinedon, acknowledged the long time good relationship as well as the partnership between Edo State ADP and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and RTEP in promoting root and tuber crops activities over the years which has resulted in significant impact in the production of cassava in Nigeria, and Edo State in particular.

Meanwhile, the State Coordinator of FMARD, Edo State, Wellington Omoregbon, said the cassava planting materials will enhance production of the commodity in the State and also boost farmers’ income.

“The purpose of the distribution of the improved cassava planting materials in Edo State is to enhance the production of the crop and make it more procurable for farmers because of the high yielding status of the planting materials”, Omoregbon said.

The distribution in Katsina was witnessed by the Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development FMARD, Katsina State, Suleman Mohammed Salisu, represented Director Federal Department of Agriculture, FMARD Abuja; Representative of Root and Tuber Division, FMARD Abuja, Moshood Tijani; Adelusi representing the Programme Manager, Root and Tuber Expansion Programme (RTEP), Federal Department of Agriculture, Alhaji Kabir Dabo of Katsina State Agricultural Development Programme; Alhaji Hassan Yunusa, State Chairman, Nigerian Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Katsina Chapter, and a representative of Katsina State Ministry of Agriculture.

